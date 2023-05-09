UNC LB Cedric Gray named to Lott IMPACT award watch list

North Carolina Tar Heels’ linebacker Cedric Gray had a breakout campaign in 2022 and enters the 2023 season among the best at his position not only in the Atlantic Coast Conference but also all of college football.

Ahead of the season, Gray should earn recognition for his play by being named on watch lists. On Tuesday, he was named to his first watch list for that 2023 season.

Gray was one of 42 players named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list on Wednesday. The award is handed out annually to the most impactful defender in college football. This year’s award watch list features 16 linebackers, 13 defensive backs and 13 defensive linemen.

One of the nation’s premier defenders in 2023 😤@kingced3289 has been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list 📝#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/kvNqFksQla — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) May 9, 2023

Gray finished the 2022 season with 145 total tackles, the most in college football. He also had 12 tackles for loss, five QB hits and three forced fumbles.

His efforts landed him a first-team All-ACC selection.

