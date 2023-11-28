UNC’s latest bowl projection has them facing off against SEC team

The University of North Carolina football season isn’t over yet?

What do you mean? After how the Tar Heels have played over their last six games, you mean to tell us there’s more?

Yes.

UNC actually started the year really well, winning its first six games en route to being ranked 10th in the AP Poll. Carolina clinched its bowl eligibility early on, beating a then-ranked Miami team for its sixth win.

With the regular season being all but over for every team, the focus now turns to Conference Championships and bowl games. Florida State and Louisville will be playing for the ACC Championship, so UNC’s attention now shifts to whatever bowl game it’s selected for.

For now, that bowl game is projected to be the Gator Bowl vs. Tennessee.

Here’s what 247Sports had to say about Carolina’s possible bowl matchup:

“The Gator Bowl was one of three Florida-based bowl games in attendance for the Vols’ loss to Georgia last weekend and the Citrus Bowl followed Tennessee’s win over Vanderbilt in Week 13. Clemson could be an option here too on a four-game winning streak, but chances are slim ESPN and bowl organizers slot those two teams together again in the postseason, which would mark a rematch of last season’s Orange Bowl. UNC hasn’t played in the Gator Bowl in 25 years and we’re told Jacksonville would love to have the Tar Heels, even if Drake Maye is a possible opt-out casualty.”

Despite UNC’s recent track record in bowl games (just two wins since 2015), a victory would be a much-needed way to end yet another disappointing season.

Tennessee trudged to an 8-4 finish, beating Vanderbilt on Saturday to end its regular season. The Volunteers lost at Florida in Week 3, at Alabama on Oct. 21, then back-to-back weeks at Missouri and vs. UGA.

