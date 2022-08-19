UNC lands three-star defensive tackle Joshua Horton

Mack Brown and the UNC football staff have added to their 2023 recruiting class by going into the state of Georgia and landing a commitment.

Three-star defensive tackle Joshua Horton committed to North Carolina on Friday, picking the Tar Heels over 32 offers and a finalists list that included Auburn and UCF as well as UNC. Horton pledged his commitment on Friday afternoon, becoming the 15th player to commit to UNC in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive tackle is ranked No. 841 nationally, No. 96 defensive lineman and the No. 85 player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Locked in on getting a ring🐏🐏🐏 pic.twitter.com/tU3a5CMxgx — Joshua Horton *** (@Jcfromda404) August 19, 2022

The Tar Heels are starting to pickup some more momentum in the 2023 class, landing a commitment here in August with a few more decisions on tap before the month ends. Their 2023 class ranks just outside the Top 25 with the addition of Horton but with plenty of time left, they could end up with a top 25 class when it’s all said and done.

