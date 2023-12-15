UNC lands in mid-30’s of latest NET rankings

One of the greatest mysteries of college basketball, particularly when it comes to NCAA Tournament time, is how teams with weak schedules end up squeaking in.

Conference tournament champions end up receiving automatic bids, but the rest of the field is determined by at-large bids.

The at-large bids are always tricky to figure out, as more middle-of-the-road Power 5 tend to squeak in over mid-major teams, particularly those who exceed expectations. The reason for this is tougher in-conference schedules, but what happens when the mid-majors play (and end up beating) programs from Power Fives?

Something else that determines tournament teams is the NET rankings. These are based on game results, but also include opponent, location and winner.

The UNC men’s basketball team tends to have a higher NET ranking, due to the in and out-of-conference opponents it plays. This didn’t help last year, as Carolina missed the Big Dance entirely, but it currently has them in the field right now.

The Tar Heels are in the upper half of the latest NET rankings, slotting in at 35th between Ohio State and Colorado.

Since the calendar hit Thanksgiving, UNC’s played a brutal schedule that includes Villanova, Arkansas, Tennessee and UConn, with the final two being ranked. The Tar Heels have a ranked Kentucky team on Saturday, Dec. 16, plus an undefeated, ranked Oklahoma squad on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Victories in both of these games would certainly improve UNC’s NET ranking. Even close losses could do the same.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire