UNC lands in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll after win over Miami

For the first time this season, Mack Brown and the UNC football program are ranked.

Following the 27-24 win over Miami on Saturday, the Tar Heels find themselves in the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll that was released on Sunday. The Tar Heels debut at No. 25 overall, cracking the poll with their 5-1 record. They moved up 15 spots from last week’s ranking which was them in the “receiving votes” section.

For UNC, they are not only 5-1 but also 2-0 in ACC play which is a good start in what is always a wacky coastal division. On tap are games against Duke next week and then a bye before they play Pitt.

The Tar Heels are one of five ACC teams in the poll joining Clemson, NC State, Wake Forest and Syracuse.

See the rankings below:

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 16 Brigham Young; No. 24 Washington; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others receiving votes

Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire