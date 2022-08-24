UNC lands four-star WR for 2023 class

Mack Brown and the UNC football program has added to their 2023 recruiting class with another wide receiver.

On Wednesday, three-star receiver Paul Billups pledged his verbal commitment to North Carolina, ending his recruitment. Billups picked the Tar Heels over Michigan State and Virginia Tech as his final three. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver had dozens of offers in his recruitment but in the end, it’s the Tar Heels’ land the verbal.

Billups hails out of Chesapeake, Virginia and took official visits to Michigan State and North Carolina, while also taking an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech in his recruitment.

JUST IN: #UNC lands a 2023 commitment from three-star WR Paul Billups pic.twitter.com/xAkxWIu1OU — tarheelupdate (@tarheelupdate) August 24, 2022

With the commitment of Billups, UNC now has moved up in the 247Sports recruiting rankings to No. 23 overall.

