UNC, Kansas, can thank NCAA transfer rule for delivering breakout stars Brady Manek, Remy Martin

NEW ORLEANS — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said he'd never heard of Brady Manek when Manek was playing for Oklahoma over the past four seasons. Now he can't picture coaching the Tar Heels without him..

"To think that somebody who had lived his entire life in Oklahoma and he decided for the first time to move to North Carolina and play for a first-year coach," Davis said, "I can't imagine a time not only not coaching him but him not being in my life."

The payoff has been mutual for UNC and Manek on an unexpected Final Four run. Manek's hot shooting from three-point range has given the Tar Heels (28-9) a different dimension, and he's had big scoring games in huge wins to get to New Orleans, including 28 points vs. Marquette and 26 vs. Baylor in the first two rounds.

"When I decided to come here, I knew the history," Manek said. "I knew that North Carolina plays in big games. I didn't expect to be on this stage, but the way the year has gone, the last month and a half for us, it's unbelievable."

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) celebrates after the Tar Heels defeated the St. Peters Peacocks in the finals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center.

The 6-9 big man's offseason move from the Sooners to the Tar Heels was a result of the transfer portal, as the NCAA adjusted its rule and allowed players immediate eligibility after switching schools – a change from the previous mandate to sit out a season.

Kansas has equally benefited with the emergence of bench player Remy Martin, an Arizona State transfer who averaged 19 points a game the past two seasons before playing a reserve role in 2021-22 as his health wasn't 100%. Closer to full strength in this NCAA Tournament, Martin has been a huge difference-maker in getting the No. 1-seeded Jayhawks (32-6) to the Final Four.

"His fire, it's tangible," said teammate Christian Braun. "I think everybody on the team can feed off that."

In three of KU's four NCAA Tournament games, Martin has been the leading scorer, including 20 points against Creighton in the second round and 23 against Providence in the Sweet 16.

"I think our guys have more of a swagger now knowing what Remy can do to make us better," coach Bill Self said. "I do think that gives us a little bit of extra confidence moving forward."

Martin left an Arizona State team that had played in the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team for two consecutive seasons but never advanced past the first round. With the new transfer rule, players can now opt to better their situations. Neither Oklahoma nor ASU made this year's tournament.

Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) piloted the Jayhawks to a win over Providence to reach the Elite Eight.

"At this time last year, I didn't think the Final Four was an option," Martin said. The 6-foot guard weighed his options, and Kansas felt like his best chance of playing for a national title.

"This is where I belong, on this big stage," Martin said. "It turned out to be a great decision. With my health, I wasn't able to contribute as much as I'd have liked to. Now I'm able to contribute. It wouldn't be any other school but Kansas.

"I always knew this team was capable of making a run. That was the whole deal of me coming here, was to try to give the team the best chance to win a national championship."

