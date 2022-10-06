UNC job named the best in all of college basketball

UNC basketball head coach [autotag]Hubert Davis[/autotag] is following in the footsteps of the legendary Roy Williams, following his retirement in 2020. After Williams opted to step away from the game, the Tar Heels had a minimal search after the former head coach recommended Davis for the job.

It was a brief opening that drew a few rumors to big names potentially taking over. But in the end, it was Davis that got the job and led the Tar Heels to the Final Four.

As we get set for the start of the 2022-23 season, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports brought up the topic of the best jobs in college basketball. Sitting there at No. 1 in front of Kansas, Duke, Kentucky, Gonzaga, and Texas among others is North Carolina:

Best of the best. Here are the top *jobs* in men's college , as @MattNorlander detailed on Monday's episode of the @EyeOnCBBPodcast. pic.twitter.com/hP0fySsjL1 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) October 5, 2022

There are a few factors that go into this including history, tradition, money, talent, etc. But it’s hard to argue against the top four or five on this list.

Davis is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Dean Smith and Roy, bringing a title to Chapel Hill. And the 2022-23 season will be a good chance to do so with the roster he has.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire