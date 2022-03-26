UNC’s improbable run continues thanks to Caleb Love’s big night
Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 8 North Carolina’s 73-66 upset win over 4 UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to head to the Elite 8.
Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 8 North Carolina’s 73-66 upset win over 4 UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to head to the Elite 8.
Hundreds have already applied, the professor said.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Turns out, the best explanation for the shooting spree Caleb Love put on for North Carolina was also the simplest. Reinvigorated by a change of sneakers at halftime, Love went crazy for the Tar Heels on Friday night.
The women's basketball program that Jeff Walz has built at Louisville over the past 15 years resembles in so many ways the juggernaut Pat Summitt built at Tennessee, with one important exception: winning a national championship. The Lady Vols piled up eight of them. The Cardinals are 0 for 2 in title games.
Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 4 Arkansas’ shocking 63-55 upset win over 1 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Yahoo Sports analyst and former UNC Tar Heel KJ Smith takes you through 15 Saint Peter’s incredible 67-64 upset win over 3 Purdue in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament to keep the Peacocks Cinderella story marching on.
The penthouse is the top residence in a restored 1857 building that has just seven units.
Three months and some change after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives next week. The promotional cycle for the Moon Knight series on Disney+ is in full swing, and a handful of new videos tease what’s in store for a previously unseen side of the MCU.
Andrew Whitworth shared a story about Matthew Stafford holding himself accountable last season, showing great leadership
Pierre Rutledge will never forget his grandma’s Miami Beach ID card.
The 2016 film is actually the second installment in the Has Fallen series. The sequel to Olympus Has Fallen follows Secret Service agent Mike Banning (played by Gerard...
Nick Kyrgios stressed Friday he's at peace with himself after a day where both sides of the Australian's character come into sharp focus at the ATP and WTA Miami Open.
'The Game' star and 'Family Reunion' actress Tia Mowry-Hardict shared never-before-seen photos of her twin sister former 'The Real' host Tamera Mowry Housley with their daughters on Instagram.
For the first time since 2010, Clayton Kershaw won't be the Dodgers' opening day starter for a reason other than injury. Walker Buehler gets the nod.
The more affordable Polestar 2 is now available for orders and test drives. We look at the performance numbers and the price of this Polestar 2.
The jackpot was an estimated $50 million with a cash option of $31.7 million.
Oregon State freshman Sarah Haendiges joined Pac-12 Network after tossing a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Stanford on Friday, the Beavers' first Pac-12 win of the season.
In a matchup between two blue bloods who have combined for 17 national titles and 39 Final Fours, North Carolina edged UCLA to advance to the Elite Eight.
At the introductory news conference for Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed the decision to hire the quarterback in light of the sexual misconduct allegations made against him.
Leah Shutkever already held the record for most McDonald's nuggets eaten in three minutes.
Speaking at a press conference from NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, President Joe Biden said that the defensive alliance and Europe as a whole have never been more closely aligned in opposing Russia and its invasion of Ukraine.