UNC’s Hubert Davis nets top-10 recruiting class. Find out who signed with Tar Heels

North Carolina men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis, in another of many firsts this season, signed his first recruiting class as head coach on Wednesday in the early signing period.

The Tar Heels’ four-member class is currently ranked ninth in the nation by 247 Sports.

Point guard Seth Trimble (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is the highest-rated player in the group at No. 33 in the 247 Sports composite ratings. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, native is the younger brother of former UNC guard/forward J.P. Tokoto, who played from 2013-15.

“Seth is the fastest point guard in the country with the ball,” Davis said in a released statement. “He’s the most athletic point guard, combo guard in the country. As good as he is, his ceiling is ridiculous. He’s the best on-the-ball defender I saw as we evaluated the Class of 2022.”

Forward/center Jalen Washington (6-9, 210-pounds) is ranked No. 40 in the composite. He was initially a top-20 prospect when he committed in July. He fell 20 spots after unknowingly playing the summer circuit on a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“Jalen is the best shooting big in the country in this class,” Davis said. “His touch from 12-15 feet in the mid-post is outstanding. I can’t remember a guy who will be coming into college who is that skilled.”

Tyler Nickel, a 6-8, 210-pound small forward from Massanutten, Virginia, is ranked No. 82 in the composite. He was also heavily recruited by Virginia Tech and Iowa before choosing the Heels. Nickel falls in line with the type of shooters Davis wants from the perimeter.

“We knew we had to improve our shooting, and Tyler’s not only a great shooter, but a tremendous all-around player at his size,” Davis said. “He’s a wing that is outstanding defensively and competes hard on both ends of the floor. He is built to play on the biggest stage.”

Center Will Shavers (6-9, 245 pounds) is ranked No. 142 in the composite and had what seemed like the quickest process of the class. UNC offered in May, he took an official visit on June 1 and committed the next day. The Birmingham, Alabama, native had offers from Florida State, Alabama and Georgetown.

“He can consistently score in the post with either hand and can shoot it well from 3,” Davis said. “He is effective in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop situations, and he loves to pass. He’s a really good passer out of the post, so when teams have to double team him, because he can score, he has the ability to find open shooters all over the floor.”