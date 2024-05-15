UNC hoops holding strong in CBS Sports’ latest Top 25 and 1 rankings

The transfer portal is officially closed, with players no longer being able to enter anymore.

Several teams are starting to see their rosters finalized with starting lineup additions, while others – like the North Carolina Tar Heels – are waiting on the decisions of a couple more transfers before their roster is officially set.

UNC already snagged Cade Tyson from Belmont, as he’ll look to be a key replacement for Cormac Ryan, while Vanderbilt’s Ven-Allen Lubin visited campus earlier on Thursday, May 14. Don’t forget Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins, one of many power forwards North Carolina shows interest in.

What the Tar Heels already do have, however, is an extremely-deep guard rotation headlined by reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis. 5-stars Ian Jackson and Drake Powell are part of a Top-10 recruiting class, while Jae’Lyn Withers and Jalen Washington are poised for breakout seasons.

With all UNC has going for it this coming season, there’s no surprise it remained at third in CBS Sports’ latest Top 25 and 1 rankings.

“This ranking is based on Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels returning three of the top five scorers – specifically RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble – from a team that won the ACC regular-season title and secured a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament,” Gary Parrish wrote. “UNC is also adding a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Ian Jackson and Drake Powell – plus Belmont transfer Cade Tyson – that should give the program a chance to make a 22nd appearance in the Final Four.”

If North Carolina can add some experience down low – or even if it doesn’t – a Final Four is definitely within reach.

Here’s to hoping the Tar Heels can snag their seventh NCAA Championship.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire