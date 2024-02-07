UNC holds onto South Region’s top seed in latest Andy Katz bracketology

In just over a month, hearts will be broken, brackets will be busted, plus productivity at work and school will temporarily decrease.

All this is because of March Madness. If you ask us, it’s the greatest time of year – yes, that includes birthdays and the Holiday season.

After a 1-year hiatus in the 2022-2023 season, the UNC men’s basketball team is all but likely to make an impending return to the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels are 18-5 (10-2) overall and atop the ACC, playing like a team who could truly win a National Championship in April.

In Tuesday’s latest bracket prediction, college basketball correspondent Andy Katz has North Carolina as the South Region’s top seed.

UNC just lost by four to a cold Clemson team – one that’s now 4-6 since the calendar turned to 2024.

Every good team is expected to have off games, while struggling ones can play good ball on any given night, but it’s concerning when North Carolina also did it last week at Georgia Tech.

If the Tar Heels can somehow find a way to embark on another long winning streak – while also not losing to teams they should beat – they’ll be a lock for a top seed in March Madness.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire