UNC a high seed in Andy Katz’ first bracket prediction

It’s too early to make March Madness predictions, right?

While we won’t truly tell who the tournament teams are until the New Year, the answer is – no.

In just the first month of college basketball season, we’ve seen some exciting games and blowouts. Caleb Love and Arizona came to Durham, where they took down the Blue Devils, while Kentucky has looked like the dominant power it usually is.

Through seven games in Chapel Hill, UNC looks a lot more like an NCAA Tournament team. The Tar Heels lost an overtime thriller to Villanova, but have won their other six games with relative ease. Two of those victories have come against Tennessee and Arkansas, a pair of the SEC’s better programs.

As a result of this strong, early-season play, Carolina is projected as a 3-seed in the Midwest Region of college basketball correspondent Andy Katz’ first bracket prediction.

Northern Illinois, UNC’s projected opponent, sits at 5-2 ahead of MAC (Mid-American Conference) play. The Huskies have wins against App State, Illinois Tech, Georgia State, Arkansas-Little Rock and DePaul, plus losses to Northwestern and Marquette.

The Tar Heels are coming off their biggest win of the season, holding off Tennessee by a 100-92 mark in Wednesday’s ACC-SEC Challenge. Next up for UNC is a 2 p.m. tip-off on Saturday, Dec. 2 in its ACC opener against Florida State.

