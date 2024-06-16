UNC head baseball coach Scott Forbes delivers beautiful Father’s Day tribute to his dad

For plenty of baseball players and coaches, their first exposure to the game comes from their fathers.

That first exposure can be from watching baseball on the couch, going to see your first live game or – simply – discussing the box scores in Sunday morning’s newspaper.

On the UNC baseball team, star center fielder Vance Honeycutt is one of the many whose father game him his initial exposure to baseball. Honeycutt highlighted the early knowledge he gained from his dad, Bob, who used to be a Diamond Heel himself.

But Honeycutt isn’t the only one in North Carolina’s baseball program who has a special bond with his dad.

Scott Forbes, who took over as head coach in 2021 from longtime skipper Mike Fox, delivered a special message to his dad, Harvey, earlier on Father’s Day. Later today – Sunday, June 16 – Harvey will get to watch his ACC Coach of the Year son lead UNC into a College World Series battle with top-ranked Tennessee.

Everyone has someone in their life who has had an unbelievable influence on them. For @CoachForbes_UNC, that someone is his dad, Harvey. And today, the two celebrate Father's Day together at the College World Series. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/VYrepDuZfg — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 16, 2024

On Friday, June 14, the younger Forbes coached the Diamond Heels to a 3-2 comeback, CWS-opening win over ACC rival Virginia. This game ended with walk-off heroics from – who else – Honeycutt.

Will the younger Forbes deliver his dad the gift of a lifetime on Sunday?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire