UNC head baseball coach Scott Forbes invites famous music star to College World Series

The UNC baseball team is that much closer to the College World Series.

North Carolina coaches and players boarded a plane for Omaha on Tuesday, June 11, ready to chase their first CWS title in program history. Diamond Heel fans lined the Boshamer Stadium concourse, sending their favorite players and coaches off in style.

UNC endured adversity throughout the Chapel Hill Regional and Super Regionals, coming back late multiple time to win and advance. If it weren’t for the combination of Alex Madera, Colby Wilkerson and Vance Honeycutt, there would be no trip to Nebraska.

You can bet that thousands of North Carolina fans will be flying and driving to Omaha, as the Diamond Heels haven’t been in the CWS since 2018. It’s summer vacation, kids are out of school and parents – while working – deserve a little break from everyday life.

There’s one pretty famous fan, in particular, that UNC head coach Scott Forbes is trying to recruit to Nebraska – longtime Tar Heels fan Eric Church, the country singer with seven solo Number One singles.

Hope to see you in Omaha. We’ll upgrade your jersey while you’re here @ericchurch https://t.co/vWNmkL9DI0 pic.twitter.com/mNlkB36Hbt — Scott Forbes (@CoachForbes_UNC) June 11, 2024

Church graduated from Appalachian State in Boone, NC, but grew up in the small North Carolina town of Granite Falls.

If you listen to country music, you know that Church’s name is all over the industry. He just recently opened up his own bar, Chief’s on Broadway in Nashville (Tenn.).

If you don’t listen to country, but recognize Church’s name through sports, he caught attention for cancelling his concert to see North Carolina’s 2022 Final Four run.

Eric, this is our call to you, too.

Why don’t you join the Diamond Heels for their record year?

