UNC guard Kerwin Walton testing NBA Draft process

UNC basketball guard Kerwin Walton is testing the NBA Draft process with the intention of getting feedback on how he can improve his game, announced on Wednesday.

Walton is a rising junior who saw his role dip from his freshman year to his sophomore season. Last year he averaged 3.4 points per game in 13.4 minutes per game. He shot 37.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three. Walton started just one game in 31 appearances.

As a freshman, Walton burst on to the scene with his shooting ability on the wing and started 20 of 29 games, averaging 8.2 points per game in 21 minutes per game. He shot 44.4 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep. He also led the team in made 3s with 58 on the season.

The Minnesota native struggled on the defensive end of the floor for most of the 2021-22 season that ultimately saw him play just 28 total minutes in his last seven appearances this year.

Walton saw action in just two games in the NCAA Tournament, three minutes against Marquette in the Round of 64 and then one minute against St. Peter’s in the Sweet 16.

UNC returns four starters from a National Championship runner-up team that lost to Kansas in the finals.

Walton is a former four-star recruit.

The UNC guard has until June 1 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.

