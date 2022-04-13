UNC guard Anthony Harris enters transfer portal

The second player of the offseason has entered the transfer portal from the UNC basketball roster. First was forward Dawson Garcia and on Wednesday afternoon it was announced that guard Anthony Harris would join him.

Harris did not see action for most of the second half of the season for ‘undisclosed reasons’, not playing since early January.

In 14 games during the 2021-22 season, Harris averaged 2.6 points in 11.8 minutes per game. In three seasons at North Carolina, Harris played in just 35 games and averaged 3.5 points in 11.4 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-4 redshirt-sophomore guard was limited in game action due to injuries that derailed the early part of his UNC career. He tore his left ACL in December 2018 during his senior season in high school. After missing the first month of the regular season of his freshman year at North Carolina, he tore the ACL in his right knee, which kept him out until January 2021.

Harris showed promise coming out of high school and early in his UNC career as he scored in double-figures in two of his first eight games. He failed to reach double-digit points in the remaining 27 appearances in Chapel Hill.

Harris was originally committed to Virginia Tech out of high school but eventually re-opened his commitment and ultimately choosing North Carolina.

The Virginia native had the reputation of an energy player off of the bench who was a feisty defensive option on the wing. He was a former four-star recruit.

