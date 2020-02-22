UNC Greensboro's late rally leads to 71-68 win over VMI

LEXINGTON, Va (AP) -- Isaiah Miller scored 23 points and Kyrin Galloway had a double-double and UNC Greensboro beat VMI 71-68 on Saturday.

After Sean Conway's layup put VMI ahead 66-59 with 4:43 left, the Spartans (22-6, 12-3 Southern Conference) outscored the Keydets 12-6 the rest of the way. Angelo Allegri had a three-point play and a 3-pointer in succession to get UNC Greensboro within 66-65. Miller then made two foul shots before Greg Parham's layup with 1:49 to go gave VMI its last lead. James Dickey followed with a three-point play for the Spartans and Miller made 1 of 2 from the foul line with two seconds remaining. Travis Evee missed a 3-point attempt to tie.

Allegri scored 11 off the bench, Galloway scored 10 with 10 rebounds and Dickey grabbed 12 rebounds.

Evee topped VMI (8-20, 3-12) with 16 points and Conway and Garrett Gilkeson each scored 13.

