UNC gets season sweep over Duke, wins ACC Championship
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to North Carolina's 84-79 win over rivals Duke to claim the ACC title.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to North Carolina's 84-79 win over rivals Duke to claim the ACC title.
This is the ninth straight time UNC has beat Duke in the regular season finale for an ACC title.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein as the duo go behind the scenes on the biggest NFL stories. The duo kick things off with Dak Prescott's contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys and whether or not we could see something get done soon. The franchise tag deadline has come and gone, and Jori sees some clear winners and losers. Fitz and Jori point out Chris Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as winners, while the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, the New York Giants and the free agent running backs are losers. Later, Fitz and Jori put quarterback-needy teams under the spotlight as they determine their level of trust in the franchises to execute their quarterback plan this offseason. They discuss the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.
The Tigers will wait for updates on their teammate's health as they prepare to face South Carolina.
Follow along for updates, highlights and analysis as Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera face off for the bantamweight championship.
High school students want them some Coach Prime.
The Broncos reportedly received a fifth- and sixth-round pick in return.
Who are the top five prospects at each position? When does free agency begin? What about the legal tampering window? Find out right here.
Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping viewers will want to look up the channel outside of March.
Even with the NHL trade deadline causing roster shakeups, consider these players who could jumpstart fantasy lineups down the stretch.
AJ knocked down the former UFC champ three times in two rounds.
Caitlin Clark is the greatest single-season 3-point shooter college basketball has ever seen.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The 2024 Summer Games will open with a flotilla of athletes on the Seine River, but the spectacle will be somewhat less than originally promised.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.