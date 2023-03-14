UNC freshman Tyler Nickel enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina, freshman Tyler Nickel will enter the transfer portal.

The forward made the decision on Monday with ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reporting the news and Inside Carolina confirming it. The Virginia native committed to UNC as part of the 2022 class and was considered a perimeter threat in terms of his shooting ability.

He appeared in 25 games in his freshman year, averaging 2.1 points and 0.6 rebounds per game. Nickel never really found a groove and with an inconsistent rotation, often found himself buried down that line.

His best game came when he scored 8 points in a loss to Virginia Tech as UNC was without Armando Bacot for that game in December.

With North Carolina declining to play in the NIT, it has allowed players to make decisions on the future. The team has started the process of player meetings for the season review and while we don’t know for sure, there was probably some frustration on the part of a few players in terms of playing time.

Nickel is one of two players so far to enter the transfer portal for the Tar Heels this offseason.

