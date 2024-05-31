UNC freshman pitcher Jason DeCaro to start Chapel Hill Regional opener vs. LIU

University of North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro will get the start against Long Island University Friday night, becoming the third Tar Heel since 1999 to start an NCAA Regional opener as a true freshman per Pat James.

DeCaro joins an elite company as a freshman Tar Heel to start in such high stakes, alongside big names like Matt Harvey and Kent Emanuel. DeCaro will have the benefit of the game taking place in his backyard, as Chapel Hill earned the right to host at the Bosh.

Thankfully for DeCaro, the start comes against the Sharks and not the LSU Tigers, who are their next opponent after a dramatic finish over Wofford.

Jason DeCaro will get the ball for the @DiamondHeels tonight against LIU, becoming the third UNC true freshman pitcher to start an NCAA regional opener in the super regional era (since 1999). – Matt Harvey (2008)

– Kent Emanuel (2011)

– Jason DeCaro (2024) pic.twitter.com/BTwGHWtNBI — Pat James (@patjames24) May 31, 2024

DeCaro has started 14 games this season with a 5-1 W/L record. The 18-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, allowing 64 hits and 34 runs in 73.4 innings pitched. DeCaro has shown great pose on the mound with the ability to freeze up the batter with 64 strikeouts collected.

If UNC wants to be victorious against LIU tonight and advance out of this Regional round, they will need a good outing from their freshman tonight, keeping the bullpen fresh for this weekend’s road ahead.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire