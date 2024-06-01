UNC Freshman Gavin Gallaher shines with walk-off Grand Slam in Chapel Hill Regional opener

It was a night to remember for University of North Carolina third baseman freshman Gavin Gallaher, who played lights out in the Tar Heels thrilling 11-8 victory over Long Island.

Many expected the UNC to roll over LIU, but that was anything else, with the Tar Heels barely escaping the Shark’s jaws. Instead, it was thanks to a big night from Gallaher, who delivered throughout critical moments of the game.

Gallaher hit a huge home run in the fourth inning to bring UNC within one and followed up in the sixth inning with an RBI double to tie the game. His biggest hit of the night wouldn’t come until the bottom of the ninth, where he hit his second home run of the game, this time in a walk-off grand slam fashion.

Night time is Gallaher time!!! pic.twitter.com/Q5qBjtoKfl — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 1, 2024

It was UNC’s first walk-off win in an NCAA tournament since 2019, electrifying fans in the stands and at home. As a freshman, it gets no better than what Gallaher was able to do in his NCAA tournament debut. Gallaher went 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, including a grand slam for a storybook ending.

If the Tar Heels want to beat LSU, they will need Gallaher and that swing to show up.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire