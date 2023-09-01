UNC Football: How to watch Week 1 vs. South Carolina

After a disappointing end to its once-promising 2022 campaign, the University of North Carolina football team is ready to get back on the gridiron.

Typically, we’ll see a lot of Power 5 teams play FCS schools, Group of 5 opponents, or those in other FBS conferences. As Week 1 kicks off with games on Thursday, Aug. 31, then carries into Friday and Saturday, there’s a couple instances of this. ACC school Wake Forest is hosting Elon on Thursday at 7 p.m., another ACC school in Miami (Fla.) is hosting Miami (OH) on Friday at 7 p.m., while Oklahoma is hosting Arkansas state at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

In the Tar Heels’ case, they’re jumping right into the fire with an SEC opponent – South Carolina. This matchup hasn’t been too kind to the boys from Chapel Hill, with them dropping seven of the last 10 matchups.

This time is different, though – UNC sports a Heisman Trophy frontrunner and projected top 2024 NFL Draft pick in Drake Maye, the country’s best tight end trio in Bryson Nesbit, John Copenhaver and Kamari Morales, plus a deep linebacking corps led by NFL draft prospect Cedric Gray.

With all the hype surrounding the Tar Heels in 2023, there’s no doubt fans will want to tune in. We’re here to tell you how to watch:

UNC-South Carolina TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. South Carolina (0-0, 0-0 SEC)

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

TV: ABC (Watch and stream the game live on fuboTV)

ANNOUNCERS: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color analyst) and Molly McGrath (reporter).

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play;

Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (82 or 84),

WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free)

