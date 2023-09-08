UNC Football: How to watch home opener vs. App State

The UNC football program and its fans are riding an emotional high, with the Tar Heels dominating South Carolina defensively in a 31-17, Week 1 victory under the bright lights of Bank of America Stadium.

UNC controlled the ground game with 168 rushing yards – 103 of those came from British Brooks in his first game since 2021. Drake Maye threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Most importantly, the defense – which shocked the entire college football world – generated nine sacks against Spencer Rattler.

The Tar Heels only faced one deficit, for two minutes in the second quarter, then took the lead for good on Kobe Paysour’s touchdown grab.

UNC returns to Chapel Hill this week for its home opener, as it clashes with App State in a rematch of last year’s thriller. The Mountaineers are coming off an exciting win over Labor Day Weekend, generating a comeback of their own over Gardner-Webb for a 45-24 victory.

If you can’t make it to Chapel Hill to join the Tar Heel faithful, we’ll tell you how you can tune in and cheer on the boys in baby blue:

UNC-App State TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (1-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Appalachian State (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt)

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on CW Sports)

ANNOUNCERS: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasslebeck (color commentator), Taylor Tannebaum (reporter)

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play;

Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (Channel 193

WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free)

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire