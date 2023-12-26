UNC Football vs. WVU: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina men’s football program will take on West Virginia in the Dukes Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.

What felt like the season that UNC would break into the college football relevancy quickly turned after losing to a 2-4 UVA despite being 6-0. After that loss, the Tar Heels playoff hopes derailed, going 2-3 with a gut-wrenching loss to Clemson and blown out of Carter-Finley Stadium with NC State getting the last laugh.

Outside of playing for a mayo bath, UNC is in a unique situation, with many of their key players opting out of the bowl game in preparation for the NFL draft or because they’ve transferred to another school. Winning is always the priority, but getting a good look at the talent that will be utilized next season is right on its heels of importance.

As UNC gets ready for its bowl game, let’s get into our preview for the Tar Heels and West Virginia.

Key to victory

Run the football like there’s no tomorrow.

The key to victory in this game is the same key it has been in unlocking the eight wins this season, and that’s feeding Omarion Hampton the rock. We all know how great Drake Maye is, but in his shadows is Hampton who has been arguably the best player for UNC this season.

Hampton is recognized as one of the nation’s best running backs, rushing for ACC’s best 1,442 rushing yards, which also ranks third all-time in UNC history. He also has a nose for the end-zone, with 15 touchdowns on the year, counting for fifth most in UNC history for a single season.

Feeding Hampton early and often is the key for UNC.

Something to watch

No Maye, no problem.

Conner Harrell will get an opportunity to showcase his talents for more than an end of a blowout game. Harrell played this season against Campbell University after Maye ran up the score, and the three-star redshirt freshman displayed accuracy, arm strength, and mobility in a short time.

Harrell went four for four like a Wendy’s meal, passing for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also tacked on a 61-yard rushing touchdown, highlighting what Sam Howell and Maye did well.

The good thing for Harrell is there isn’t much pressure on his shoulder pads, with the run game expected to be in full force, but a great game can give him some separation for QB1 next season.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. West Virginia (8-4, 0-0 ACC )

WHEN? Wednesday, Dec. 27th. 5:30 p.m. ET

WHERE? Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte NC

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? WVU won 31-30 on Dec. 27, 2008

ALL-TIME SERIES? Tied 1-1

PREDICTION? UNC 31, WVU 20

