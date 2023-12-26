UNC football vs. West Virginia in Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

UNC football started the 2023 season with a statement win against South Carolina in Charlotte.

The Tar Heels (8-4) will end the year against West Virginia (8-4) in Charlotte on Wednesday, Dec. 27 (5:30 p.m., ESPN), aiming to salvage their season with another positive experience at Bank of America Stadium.

It’ll be the third meeting between UNC and the Mountaineers. Both of the previous games were in the postseason, with the Heels winning the 1996 Gator Bowl and West Virginia earning a win in Charlotte in 2008.

Here are some other things to know and a score prediction for the latest meeting between the Tar Heels and Mountaineers.

UNC football turns to Conner Harrell at QB

In mid-December, UNC announced that at least nine Tar Heels won’t be playing in the bowl game. That group includes quarterback Drake Maye, who announced his plans to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

That sets up redshirt freshman Conner Harrell to be the Tar Heels’ starter against West Virginia. Harrell appeared in three games, most notably in the second half of UNC’s 59-7 win against FCS program Campbell. In relief of Maye, Harrell went 4-for-4 with 71 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 61 yards and a TD.

All about UNC running back Omarion Hampton

Despite a lackluster finish in the regular season, it wasn’t all bad for the Tar Heels. Sophomore running back Omarion Hampton emerged as a star and All-American as one of the ACC's premier players. Hampton is fourth among FBS backs in rushing yards (1,442) and yards per game (120.2). He also has 15 touchdowns. If UNC is going to end its bowl skid, Hampton has to be great against the Mountaineers.

Quarterback Garrett Greene powers West Virginia’s potent rushing attack

With 2,812 rushing yards, West Virginia has the top rushing offense among Power Five programs. The Mountaineers were the only group in the Big 12 to finish with more than 2,000 rushing yards in league games.

Dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene leads the nation’s signal-callers with 13 rushing touchdowns. With top running back CJ Donaldson set to miss the game, Greene’s production will be even more important. Greene had multiple touchdowns in the final eight games of the regular season.

UNC vs. West Virginia score prediction

West Virginia 33, UNC 26: The Tar Heels have lost three bowl games in a row. For a group that started the season 6-0 and lost four of its last six, it’s hard to imagine UNC turning things around with key starters not suiting up. West Virginia’s run game will be the difference.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football vs. West Virginia: Score prediction, scouting report