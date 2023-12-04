UNC football vs. West Virginia in Duke's Mayo Bowl: Scouting report, prediction

UNC football started the 2023 season with a statement win against South Carolina in Charlotte.

The Tar Heels (8-4) return to Charlotte on Dec. 27 (5:30 p.m, ESPN) aiming to salvage their season with another positive experience at Bank of America Stadium.

UNC will face West Virginia (8-4) for the third time in program history. Quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, hasn’t made a decision about playing in the bowl game.

But here are some other things to know and a score prediction for the latest meeting between the Tar Heels and Mountaineers.

UNC football and West Virginia have postseason history

Both of the previous meetings between the Tar Heels and Mountaineers were in bowl games, with each team earning a win. UNC won at the 1996 Gator Bowl and West Virginia beat the Tar Heels in Charlotte in 2008. UNC lost to South Carolina in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

West Virginia’s rushing offense is elite

The Mountaineers have rushed for at least 140 yards in 15 straight games going back to 2022. Through 12 games this season, West Virginia has the third-best rushing offense in the nation with an average of 234.3 rushing yards per game.

UNC football will try to end bowl skid

The Tar Heels have a losing record in bowl games (15-22), including three losses in a row. UNC hasn’t won a bowl game since Mack Brown’s first season (2019) in his second stint with the Heels. After losing six of their last seven bowl appearances, UNC will look to turn things around in Charlotte.

UNC vs. West Virginia score prediction

West Virginia 33, UNC 26: The Tar Heels will likely be missing players in this one, but Omarion Hampton should have an opportunity to shine. Still, UNC has struggled against the run and the Mountaineers can certainly run the ball.

