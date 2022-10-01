UNC football vs. Virginia Tech: Staff predictions

The UNC football program returns to the field on Saturday as they open up the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule against Virginia Tech.

It will be another home game for UNC, a place where they are 1-1 on the year and coming off a loss to Notre Dame. But this is a chance for the Tar Heels to get ACC play off to a good start and make their march to a Coastal Division title.

The Hokies enter this game fresh off a loss to West Virginia but have gotten the better of the Tar Heels in recent meetings. That includes Week 1 a year ago where the Hokies put a damper on the preseason hype for a No. 10 Tar Heels team.

With it being game day, let’s get into our predictions for the game.

Zack Pearson

Prediction: UNC 27, Virginia Tech 20

Season record: 3-0

The Tar Heels are the better team in this one and with home-field advantage, they should come away with a win. They can’t let the Hokies stay in this one and needs to put it away early with a statement play.

I also want to see how UNC’s defense responds after another embarrassing performance a week ago.

Richard Adkins

Prediction: UNC 42, Virginia Tech 28

Season record: 3-0

The North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game is huge for both programs as they each look to bounce back from weekend losses. This game will be a nightmare for the offenses, with the weather playing a significant factor. We look at how North Carolina bounces back from their 45-32 loss to Notre Dame and see if the defense can force stops against one of the lighter offensive attacks they will face this season.

To keep it simple, I think we see a strong rushing attack from UNC, with running back Omarion Hampton leading North Carolina to victory.

Alec Lasley

Prediction: UNC 35, Virginia Tech 17

Season record: 3-0

The Tar Heels look to avoid back-to-back losses this weekend when a struggling Virginia Tech squad comes to town. Could this be the week that we see some progress with the defense?

A below-average offense for VT has very few weapons down the field and a QB who hasn’t shown the ability this season to beat teams over the top consistently. The Hokies running attack isn’t much better. The Tar Heels have the talent on the defensive end of the field and need to utilize it this weekend. I think it’s the most complete game for UNC this season.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire