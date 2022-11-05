UNC football vs. Virginia staff predictions

Game day is finally here as the UNC football program looks to keep rolling on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels head to Charlottesville to take on Virginia in the latest edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry.

For the Tar Heels, they have the chance to once again take a step forward in winning the coastal division. At 4-0 in conference play, a win over the Cavaliers would give the Tar Heels a 2-game lead over Duke with the tiebreaker. A loss would give them just a 1-game lead with the tiebreaker.

More importantly, they just need to win two of the next four ACC games left on the schedule to clinch the division. Virginia on the other hand is looking to get as many wins as they can to become bowl eligible as they sit at 3-5 on the year.

With that, let’s get into our staff predictions for Week 10.

Zack Pearson

Prediction: UNC 38, UVA 27

Season record: 6-2

Playing at Virginia is always a tough one for the Tar Heels in the South’s Oldest Rivalry. Just look what happened back in 2020 when the No. 15 Tar Heels were upset on the road.

I think this year UNC avoids that upset and comes out hot right out of the gate to jump all over the Cavaliers.

Alec Lasley

Prediction: UNC 31, UVA 17

Season record: 7-1

The Tar Heels enter another matchup as the favorite but this time head on the road where they’ve struggled at times. Virginia doesn’t have a very high-powered offense but with the Tar Heels’ injury issues on defense, there could be some holes the Cavaliers can take advantage of. Offensively, what else is there to say. No defense has been able to stop Drake Maye and Co. i expect the same this weekend. This is a bit closer than maybe some expect, but the Tar Heels keep rolling.

Richard Adkins

Prediction: UNC 28, UVA 17

Season record: 7-1

North Carolina is finally getting their chips, but they will need a statement win over Virginia to get their dip. These two teams are on different trajectories, with North Carolina on the verge of clinching the ACC Coastal. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have mustered up one win in five games in the conference. UVA poses a significant threat in their senior linebacker Nick Jackson who currently leads the ACC in tackles. If UNC can limit his havoc, I like for them to win in a blowout fashion.

