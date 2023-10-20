UNC football vs. Virginia: Scouting report, prediction for South's Oldest Rivalry

North Carolina football and Virginia meet in the South’s Oldest Rivalry on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The 10th-ranked Tar Heels (6-0, 3-0 ACC) and Cavaliers (1-5, 0-2) will play at 6:30 p.m. on the CW Network. UNC, which is coming off a 41-31 win against Miami, is 6-0 for the first time since 1997.

The Heels have won back-to-back games against Virginia. Here’s a look at some things to watch and a score prediction for UNC’s latest meeting with the Hoos on Saturday evening.

UNC football's Kaimon Rucker could join Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers

Lawrence Taylor and Julius Peppers are the only players in UNC football history to finish a season with at least 13 sacks. Through six games, senior edge rusher Kaimon Rucker is on pace to join that list. Rucker is fourth nationally with 6 ½ sacks. So far, UNC has 16 sacks and 35 tackles for loss. The Heels had 17 sacks and 51 tackles for loss in 16 games last season.

Drake Maye, Tar Heels need fast start at Kenan Stadium

UNC had a 117-68 advantage in the first half of its six games, including a 24-0 margin in the first quarter of its four games at Kenan Stadium. Virginia, which has been outscored 85-79 in the first half, has lost three games by three points or fewer and had a double-digit lead in four games. UNC quarterback Drake Maye accounted for four touchdowns in the first half against Syracuse and Miami. Maye, the ACC’s leader in total offense at 347.7 yards per game, and the Heels don’t need to let the Hoos hang around. The Cavaliers' defense is allowing 202.8 passing yards per game the fifth fewest in the ACC.

UNC football is back in the top 10, so what’s next?

In recent history, UNC hasn’t handled success well. The last time the Tar Heels were ranked inside the top 10 was the opening week of the 2021 season. They lost 17-10 at Virginia Tech and slowly made their way outside of the top 25. Going back to 2015, UNC is 1-4 as a top-10 team. The Heels can’t afford any letdowns if they want to reach their goals.

UNC vs. Virginia score prediction

UNC 48, Virginia 13: The Tar Heels are among the top teams in the ACC and the Hoos are at the bottom. If UNC can get off to a fast start, there should be opportunities for plenty of backups to get playing time in the second half.

