UNC football vs. Virginia score, live updates for Tar Heels vs. Cavaliers

UNC football hosts Virginia on Saturday to conclude a three-game stretch at Kenan Stadium.

The 10th-ranked Tar Heels (6-0, 3-0 ACC) and Cavaliers (1-5, 0-2) will meet for the 128th time in the South's Oldest Rivalry at 6:30 p.m. on CW Network. UNC, which is coming off a 41-31 win against Miami, is 6-0 for the first time since 1997. Virginia had an off week, but remains in search of its first league win.

The Heels have won back-to-back games in the series. UNC quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver Tez Walker are helping the offense put up elite numbers, and Kaimon Rucker and Cedric Gray are pacing a much-improved defense.

UNC-UVA PREDICTION: UNC football vs. Virginia: Scouting report, prediction for South's Oldest Rivalry

HOW TO WATCH: What channel is UNC football vs Virginia? Time, TV schedule for Tar Heels on CW

READY TO BE GREAT?: Why UNC football appears ready to go from good to great

Keep it here for live updates throughout Saturday night's ACC game between the Tar Heels and Cavaliers.

UNC football vs. Virginia score, live updates

Keep this page bookmarked for live score updates throughout Saturday’s game.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football vs. Virginia score, live updates for Tar Heels