UNC Football vs. Syracuse: How to watch Saturday afternoon clash

The UNC football team should be well-rested, as they come out of the bye week to face a fellow 4-win ACC school in Syracuse.

Carolina turned heads and rose up the rankings in the first portion of its schedule – beating Power 5 opponents in South Carolina, Minnesota and Pitt, while also squeaking by a Power 5 killer in App State. Drake Maye is playing more like his Heisman Trophy-contending self as the season goes on, Omarion Hampton has developed into one of the country’s best young running backs, while seemingly a new receiver leads the team every week.

Did we mention Devontez Walker is now also eligible, giving Maye yet another weapon?

Syracuse started 4-0 before losing to Clemson last weekend. Dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader leads the Orange with 1,148 passing yards and eight touchdowns, while he is tied for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns.

UNC is favored by eight points in Saturday’s home matchup, but that doesn’t guarantee it a win. We’ve watched the Heels lose games they’re favored in plenty of times before – take the opener against Virginia Tech two years ago?

Let’s take a look at what you need to know for the UNC-Syracuse clash.

UNC-SYRACUSE TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (4-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (4-1, 0-1 ACC)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (color analyst) and Molly McGrath (reporter).

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play;

Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (99 or 108)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire