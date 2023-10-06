UNC football vs. Syracuse: Scouting report, prediction for Tar Heels' ACC home opener

Following an off week, North Carolina football will play its ACC home opener against Syracuse this weekend at Kenan Stadium.

The 14th-ranked Tar Heels (4-0, 1-0 ACC) and Orange (4-1, 0-1) will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. UNC quarterback Drake Maye and defensive back/returner Alijah Huzzie powered the Heels in their ACC-opening win at Pitt.

Syracuse, which suffered its first loss last week against Clemson, has split six games against UNC. The NCAA announced Thursday that wide receiver Tez Walker will be allowed to play this season for the Tar Heels.

Here’s a look at some things to watch and a score prediction for UNC’s latest meeting with the Orange on Saturday afternoon.

UNC football’s defense thriving with Alijah Huzzie, Kaimon Rucker, Cedric Gray leading the way

The Tar Heels have become a solid bend-don’t-break defense capable of creating takeaways. Through four games, UNC has snagged five interceptions – including back-to-back games with two interceptions. In sudden-change situations – four interceptions, an onside kick and a blocked punt – the Heels have allowed just six points. Defensive back Alijah Huzzie ranks eighth among FBS players with eight pass breakups, edge rusher Kaimon Rucker ranks sixth with four sacks and linebacker Cedric Gray is tied for sixth in the ACC with 34 tackles.

WALKER'S RETURN: UNC football wide receiver Tez Walker allowed to play. Here’s what it means for Tar Heels

UNC'S WIN AT PITT: UNC football's Drake Maye, Alijah Huzzie star in Tar Heels' ACC win at Pitt

MAYE MAGIC: UNC quarterback Drake Maye throws left-handed touchdown pass vs Pitt

HUZZIE IN THE SPOTLIGHT: UNC football’s Alijah Huzzie going from ESPN+ to College GameDay

Don’t sleep on Syracuse’s defense

The ACC’s leader in tackles for loss, Syracuse’s defense had a season-high 13 tackles in the backfield against Clemson. The Orange also top the list in turnovers gained (11), including a league-best five fumble recoveries. Veteran linebacker Marlowe Wax and defensive lineman Terry Lockett pace the defense in forcing turnovers, but UNC is one of 10 teams in the nation that hasn’t lost a fumble.

Drake Maye, Garrett Shrader in battle of Charlotte quarterbacks

UNC quarterback Drake Maye played at Myers Park High School in Charlotte. Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader played at Charlotte Christian. The all-Charlotte showdown on Saturday will feature firsts for Maye and Shrader. Maye, the first UNC QB to complete 70% of passes through the first four games, has never played Syracuse and Shrader – one of two active FBS QBs with more than 6,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards – has yet to play the Tar Heels.

UNC vs. Syracuse score prediction

UNC 32, Syracuse 21: Miami is on deck, but the Heels better focus on the task at hand. Two of the last three matchups with the Orange went to overtime and its latest defense is tough, but Maye should shine in his first game against Syracuse.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football vs. Syracuse: Scouting report, prediction