UNC football vs. Syracuse score, live updates for Tez Walker's debut with Tar Heels

UNC football is back in action Saturday against Syracuse for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Kenan Stadium.

The game will be televised on ESPN. The 14th-ranked Tar Heels (4-0, 1-0 ACC) earned a convincing win at Pitt before enjoying an off week. Wide receiver Tez Walker will make his UNC debut this weekend after the NCAA reversed course and decided to approve his transfer waiver.

The Orange (4-1, 0-1) lost at home to Clemson, but has split six games against UNC. The Heels are a 9.5-point favorite this weekend, according to BetMGM.

UNC is 4-0 for the first time since 1997, head coach Mack Brown’s final season in his first stint with the Heels. Led by quarterback Drake Maye, UNC’s offense has scored at least 31 points in each of its first four games this season.

