UNC football vs. South Carolina live score, updates, highlights from Duke’s Mayo Classic

UNC football will start its season in the national spotlight against South Carolina at the Duke’s Mayo Classic in ESPN College GameDay’s featured matchup.

The 21st-ranked Tar Heels and Gamecocks are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game will be televised on ABC.

UNC is 11-3 under head coach Mack Brown in season openers. This is the 60th matchup between the Tar Heels and South Carolina. Two of the top quarterbacks in the nation – UNC’s Drake Maye and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler – will be highlighted in the latest meeting.

Keep this page bookmarked for live score updates throughout Saturday’s game.

What time, channel is UNC football vs. South Carolina?

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

