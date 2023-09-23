UNC football vs. Pitt: Live updates from Tar Heels' ACC opener

UNC football heads to Pittsburgh for its ACC opener.

The game is set for 8 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium and will be televised on ACC Network. The 17th-ranked Tar Heels (3-0) won 31-13 against Minnesota last week and Pitt (1-2) lost 17-6 in the Backyard Brawl at West Virginia.

UNC leads the all-time series 11-5, but the Heels haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2017. Carolina earned a 42-24 win against Pitt last season at Kenan Stadium on their way to an appearance in the ACC Championship game.

Carolina has logged 500 or more yards in back-to-back games. Quarterback Drake Maye recorded his eighth career game with 300 or more passing yards and wide receiver Nate McCollum was one catch shy of matching a program record, hauling in 15 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown.

