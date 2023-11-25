UNC Football vs. NC State: Staff predictions for regular season finale

The North Carolina Tar Heels close out the regular season with a road game at NC State on Saturday night. UNC will look to end a two-game losing streak to the Wolfpack as well as get some revenge from last season.

For the Tar Heels, they also want to finish strong and get their ninth win of the year going into bowl season.

It’s important to close out the regular season on a positive note and getting a road win would do just that. But it won’t be easy as the Wolfpack have been playing a lot better as of late and now find themselves ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Can Drake Maye and the offense make a statement? Can the defense slow down the Wolfpack’s offense?

Let’s take a look at our staff predictions for Saturday’s primetime showdown.

Zack Pearson

Prediction: UNC 31, NC State 27

Record: 8-3

North Carolina needs to end the season on a strong note, especially after a disappointing loss to Clemson a week ago. They have this game at NC State and then a bowl game to do so. There would be no better way to do so than beating the Wolfpack on the road and snapping a two-game losing streak to them.

Richard Adkins

Prediction: UNC 42, NC State 28

Record: 8-3

This weekend’s game could be the last time we see Drake Maye throw a football in a Tar Heel helmet, despite early confirmation of being available for whichever bowl game UNC makes. For that reason, we can see Maye cap off his Tar Heel legacy by displaying why he’s in the conversation for best QB in the nation. I like Maye and UNC to silence the Wolfpack with an offensive explosion.

Aidan Jensen

Prediction: UNC 24, NC State 20

Record: 10-1

Despite UNC being in a recent cold spell, it’ll be eager to avenge its last two losses to NC State. The Wolfpack are as hot as anyone in the country, winning four straight and looking like one of the ACC’s best teams. Omarion Hampton, however, is the country’s best back and a headache for anyone to slow down. Drake Maye will back up his smack talk from last year and lead the Heels to a low-scoring win

