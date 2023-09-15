UNC football vs. Minnesota: Scouting report, prediction for Tar Heels

UNC football will face Minnesota at Kenan Stadium on Saturday before the Tar Heels hit the road for their ACC opener at Pittsburgh.

The 20th-ranked Tar Heels (2-0) are coming off a thrilling victory against App State behind a career night from running back Omarion Hampton and clutch plays by quarterback Drake Maye.

The Golden Gophers (2-0) have never played UNC, but they’re 0-8 on the road against ranked opponents since head coach PJ Fleck took over in 2017.

Here’s a look at things to watch and a score prediction for UNC’s game against Minnesota on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

Could this be UNC football quarterback Drake Maye’s breakout game?

UNC quarterback Drake Maye has only two touchdown passes through two games, but Saturday could offer the opportunity for a breakout performance in the passing game. In two road losses against ranked teams – Illinois and Penn State – in 2022, Minnesota allowed an average of 35.5 points and 252 passing yards with five touchdown passes. This could be Maye's time to shine.

UNC’s offensive line vs. Minnesota’s defense

The Golden Gophers lead the Big Ten with five takeaways, including four interceptions, through two games. According to Minnesota’s game notes, the Gophers are the only team in the nation to finish the last two seasons ranked inside the top 15 of total, scoring, rush and passing defense. Minnesota has seven sacks but is 78th in rushing defense. UNC’s offensive line has allowed two sacks and has helped the Tar Heels average 243.5 rushing yards. The battle in the trenches could determine the outcome Saturday.

Darius Taylor helps Minnesota control the clock

Minnesota is among the top teams in time of possession with an average of 35 minutes per game. Behind a beefy offensive line, the Gophers racked up nearly 300 rushing yards in Week 2 against Eastern Michigan. True freshman running back Darius Taylor led that effort with 193 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. App State had 219 rushing yards against the Heels last week.

UNC vs. Minnesota score prediction

UNC 28, Minnesota 18: The Golden Gophers will try to play keep away, but Minnesota’s offense doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with Drake Maye and the Tar Heels. It’ll be a grind, but UNC will add a fourth-quarter touchdown to get some breathing room.

