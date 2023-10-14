UNC football vs. Miami score, live updates for top-25 ACC showdown

UNC football is set for a prime-time showdown against Miami at Kenan Stadium (7:30 p.m., ABC).

The 12th-ranked Tar Heels (5-0, 2-0 ACC) earned a dominant win against Syracuse as wide receiver Tez Walker made his UNC debut. No. 25 Miami (4-1, 0-1) is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Georgia Tech.

UNC is a slight favorite, according to BetMGM, and has won four in a row in the series. Led by quarterback Drake Maye, the Tar Heels have one of the top offenses in the nation and a much-improved defense.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke powers the Hurricanes, who are balanced on both sides of the ball with top-10 units. Keep it here for live updates throughout Saturday night's ACC game.

