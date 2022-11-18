UNC football vs. Georgia Tech: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The 9-1 North Carolina Tar Heels are three games shy from wrapping up one of their greatest regular seasons in the last two decades.

Standing in their way is a Georgia Tech football team without their starting and backup quarterback. The Yellow Jackets have struggled this season, going 3-4 in the conference. On the other hand, UNC has cleaned up the ACC Coastal, going 6-0 in conference play.

North Carolina has been rolling, and that momentum should continue to play a role in this game. Last season the Yellow Jackets were victorious against the Heels in a 45-21 blowout, giving more reason for the Heels to come out looking for a win.

UNC is currently ranked 13th in the college football playoff race. Despite the slim chance at a playoff spot, North Carolina can still get a ticket to the Orange Bowl, making this game a must-win for UNC.

Key to victory for UNC

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Elijah Green (21) makes a cut for yardage during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina’s path to victory in this game is their rushing attack.

Georgia Tech has many weaknesses, the biggest being its rushing defense. The team allows 183.6 rushing yards with a 1.6 touchdown average per game. In the Yellow Jackets’ last game, they allowed Miami’s running back Jaylan Knighton to go off for 162 rushing yards.

This is the perfect game for Elijah Green, with some glimpses of Omarion Hampton.

Something to watch

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) dives for a score on a keeper against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Does North Carolina cover the odds and deliver another blowout this season?

Earlier this week, the odds were in UNC’s favor as 20.5- favorites. That spread has moved just a point, now sitting at 21- point favorites, putting the pressure on for the lopsided records to play it apart.

Story continues

North Carolina will need an overall performance on both sides of the ball and take advantage of the Yellow Jackets’ defense. If North Carolina uses its run game to open up the pass, it could be another big day for Heisman hopeful Drake Maye and a three-score cover by UNC.

What you need to know

WHAT? Georgia Tech (4-6) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

WHEN? Saturday, Nov.19th, 5:30 p.m. ET

WHERE? Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

TV? ESPN/ABC (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

WEATHER? Precipitation: 1%, 45 degrees, Wind: 2mph

LINE? WFU -20.5

LAST MEETING? 2021, GT 45-22

ALL-TIME SERIES? GT leads 31-22-3

PREDICTION? UNC 41, WFU 32

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire