UNC football vs. Georgia State: Staff predictions

It’s finally game day!

The UNC football program returns to the field to take on Georgia State, looking to go 3-0 on the early season. With a bye week ahead and a date against Notre Dame looming, the Tar Heels can’t afford to over look the Panthers on the road.

And this game won’t be an easy task. Traditionally, Atlanta has been a house of horrors for the Tar Heels over the years, specifically with Georgia Tech.

They just flat out haven’t played well there including a disappointing loss last season to the Yellow Jackets. But this is this year, and the focus is going 3-0 and getting healthy in the bye week.

Let’s look at our staff predictions for Week 2.

Zack Pearson

Prediction: UNC 45, Georgia State 24

Season record: 2-0

After the thrilling win last week, UNC has to ride that momentum and take down Georgia State on the road. Getting to the bye week at 3-0 would be huge for this program as the schedule gets tougher. Let’s see if UNC’s defense can slow down the Panthers today.

Richard Adkins

Prediction: UNC 42 Georgia State 14

Season record: 2-0

This game should be a statement for North Carolina’s defense. They have struggled throughout the season letting Florida A&M score 24 points and Appalachian unloading for 61. If UNC wants to be taken seriously this year, their defense has to show up, and this game is ideal for them. Georgia State is a run-first team that struggles through the air, which is the strength of this UNC defense. The secondary struggles, but the defensive line has been underrated and should dominate this game from start to finish. I like Drake Maye to continue his dominance by tossing four touchdown passes and for UNC to continue to mix up the running game.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire