UNC football vs. Florida A&M: How to watch, stream Saturday’s game

The UNC football program will open up its season by hosting the HBCU Celebration Game against Florida A&M.

This season opener is new territory for the Tar Heels, playing in Week 0 with not much experience playing in August. This marks the 10th time Carolina played in the month, holding a 5-4 record. UNC holds a 84-43-4 record in their season openers, with Mack Brown sustaining a 10-3 record in his Carolina tenure.

The game is set to kick off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET as UNC looks to reverse the outcome of last season’s opener.

This is a key game for Carolina as they seek to find the ideal rotational packages on defense and see which offensive weapons step up. UNC will start the Drake Maye era, and fans get to see how the defense will play under Gene Chizik.

UNC-FLORIDA A&M TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

LOCATION: Saturday, Aug. 27th at 8:15 p.m. ET in Kenan Stadium

TV: ACCN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

ANNOUNCERS: Matt Barrie, play-by-play; Tim Hasselbeck,

analyst; Kelsey Riggs, sideline

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. . Jones Angell (play-by-play), Brian Simmons (analyst), and Lee Pace (sideline reporter)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius (84), XM (84), App (84)

WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free)

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

List

UNC defensive keys to the game against Florida A&M

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire