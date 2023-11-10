UNC football vs. Duke: Scouting report, prediction in battle for Victory Bell

North Carolina football and Duke will meet under the lights at Kenan Stadium in the latest battle for the Victory Bell.

The 24th-ranked Tar Heels (7-2, 3-2 ACC) and Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2) each snapped two-game losing streaks last week. Kickoff for their latest meeting is set for 8 p.m. Saturday and the game will be televised on ACC Network.

UNC has won four in a row against Duke, keeping the Victory Bell since 2019. The Tar Heels won a 38-35 shootout against the Devils last season in Durham.

Here’s a look at some things to watch and a score prediction for UNC’s next game versus Duke.

UNC football running back Omarion Hampton has become a star

In the Tar Heels’ rout of Campbell, sophomore running back Omarion Hampton rushed for 100 yards in his fourth consecutive game. The first Tar Heel to accomplish that feat since Giovani Bernard in 2012, Hampton is averaging 118.6 yards per game for the fourth-best mark among FBS players. His 175 rushing attempts are the most without a fumble in the FBS this season.

All about Duke football’s defense vs. UNC’s offense

If the Blue Devils are going to snap a four-game losing streak against UNC, it starts with having an elite night defensively. Duke is first in the ACC and tied for seventh nationally, allowing 15.6 points per game. The Blue Devil defense has allowed 17 scores in 26 red zone possessions to rank second nationally. With the third-ranked FBS offense, UNC has scored 37 times in 42 drives in the red zone this season.

Special teams special for Duke, not so for UNC

UNC’s special teams unit hasn’t been all that impressive in recent weeks, but Duke continues to shine in that area. All-ACC punter Porter Wilson has helped the Blue Devils rank second in the nation with a 44.6 net punting average per game. Wilson had 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line in the first nine games. Sophomore kicker Todd Pelino nailed a game-winning field goal against Wake Forest and hasn’t missed an extra-point attempt this season.

UNC vs. Duke score prediction

UNC 30, Duke 20: The Blue Devils have the defense and run game to keep this game close, but it’s hard to imagine Duke will score enough points to keep up with Drake Maye and the Tar Heels. The Victory Bell will stay in Chapel Hill.

