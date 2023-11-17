UNC football vs. Clemson: Scouting report, score prediction for Tar Heels-Tigers

The last time North Carolina football left Clemson with a win, Julius Peppers led a dominating performance at Death Valley.

The 22th-ranked Tar Heels (8-2, 4-2 ACC) have lost five in a row to the Tigers (6-4, 3-4), including a 29-point loss in the 2022 ACC Championship. UNC hasn’t won at Memorial Stadium since 2001.

Last week, UNC earned a double-overtime win against Duke to snap a two-game losing streak against ACC opponents. After a 4-4 start, Clemson has won back-to-back games.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Here’s a look at some things to watch and a score prediction for Tar Heels' latest trip to Death Valley.

How can UNC football get to the ACC Championship?

So, you’re telling me there’s a chance? UNC has better odds of making the ACC championship than Lloyd Christmas had with dating Mary Swanson, but the Tar Heels need a lot of help. In addition to beating Clemson and NC State, UNC needs Miami to beat Louisville. The Heels also need Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech to lose. There are other factors, but those are the first steps toward Charlotte.

TAR HEELS' THRILLER: UNC football Drake Maye's clutch play helps Tar Heels beat Duke in double overtime

FUTURE ACC SCHEDULES: Here are Duke, UNC, NC State ACC football schedules for next 7 seasons

Quarterback Drake Maye vs. Clemson’s defense

In his last game against the Tigers, UNC quarterback Drake Maye had 268 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Clemson’s pass defense is even better this year, ranking second in the ACC in total interceptions (12) and yards per game (162). Maye is third in the nation with 314.5 passing yards per game for the ACC’s top scoring offense (39.9 ppg). If UNC is going to have any chance, Maye has to continue to be special.

UNC’s defense is getting worse

In the last four games against ACC opponents, UNC is allowing an average of 38.2 points per game. During that stretch, the Tar Heels have allowed two teams – Georgia Tech and Duke – to score more than 40 points, including 22 points each in the fourth quarter of those games. Clemson has reached 31 points in back-to-back wins ahead of welcoming the Tar Heels to Death Valley.

UNC vs. Clemson score prediction

Clemson 34, UNC 30: Drake Maye has the ability to get the Tar Heels over the hump in any game, but UNC’s defense doesn’t inspire much faith. Clemson has gotten better in the last few weeks and the Tigers are always tough to topple at home.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC football vs. Clemson: Scouting report, score prediction