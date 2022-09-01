UNC football vs. Appalachian State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels will travel 164 miles to battle Appalachian State this Saturday in a huge game for both teams.

UNC comes into the match fresh off the 56-24 victory over Florida A&M. Despite an impressive offensive outing, North Carolina will be +0.5 underdogs against Appalachian, with the expected hostile environment playing a factor.

The Mountaineers have sold out Saturday’s game, with ticket prices being the second highest among all college football games in week 1. The other advantage is that Appalachian has an experienced roster, rolling out five sixth-year players on the roster, including quarterback Chase Brice.

In 2021, Brice threw for 3,337 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Fifth-year linebacker Nick Hampton could cause havoc in North Carolina’s game plan on defense for the Mountaineers. Hampton tied for 10th most sacks(11)in the NCAA and second in the Sun Belt conference for tackles loss(18) last season.

Appalachian State’s defense is no joke, and even with a good offensive showing against FAMU last weekend, UNC will need to step it up another notch.

UNC winning this game would not only serve as a momentum boost for the remaining of the season, but it would also end their road losing streak. North Carolina’s biggest knock has been their play on neutral and away games, failing to muster up a victory outside Kenan Stadium last season. Meanwhile, Appalachian was able to defend Kidd Brewer Stadium with an undefeated record at home.

Key to victory for UNC

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Power Echols (23) reacts to a defensive stop during the first half against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina’s defense will need consistency if UNC wants to return to Kenan with a win. The secondary got exposed by FAMU, and outside of defensive back Storm Duck’s interception, there was nothing to smile about.

If UNC’s secondary can step up and contain the passing attack, the game could come down to the Appalachian State rushing attack. North Carolina did a great job preventing big runs from FAMU, stopping the Rattlers from slithering through holes by holding them to just 56 yards on 21 carries.

UNC’s offense is good enough to win any shootout against the Mountaineers. However, with an expected loud environment on the road, a solid defensive attack is essential for victory.

Something to watch

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA;North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omorion Hampton (28) runs the ball during the first half against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Can the four-star freshman running backs shine again?

Omarion Hampton and George Pettaway were worth the hype last weekend. Hampton led all running backs with 101 rushing yards, becoming UNCs first true freshman to eclipse 100-yards in their first collegiate game since Charlie Justice in 1946.

Pettaway had an as impressive outing, finishing with a touchdown and 51-yards on just four carries. UNC fans should watch to see if these performances can be repeated to help get the North Carolina offense going early.

What you need to know

Aug 27, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA;North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

WHAT? North Carolina (1-0) at Appalachian State (0-0)

WHEN? Saturday, Sept. 3rd, 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE? Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina

TV? ESPNU (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

WEATHER? Partly cloudy, 72 degrees, Wind: 6mph

LINE? UNC +0.5

LAST MEETING? 2019, App State 34-31

ALL-TIME SERIES? 1-1

PREDICTION? UNC 31, App State 28

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire