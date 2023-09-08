UNC football vs. App State: Scouting report, prediction for Tar Heels’ home opener

UNC football had a statement win in Week 1 and returns home to face in-state rival App State at Kenan Stadium.

The 17th-ranked Tar Heels (1-0) and Mountaineers (1-0) will kick things off at 5:15 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network).

In their 31-17 win against South Carolina, quarterback Drake Maye had two passing touchdowns and UNC’s defense thrived with arguably its best effort in coach Mack Brown’s second stint with the Tar Heels.

Here’s a look at some things to watch and a score prediction ahead of UNC’s home opener.

App State football won’t be scared of the Tar Heels

In their last seven games against Power Five opponents, the Mountaineers are 3-4 with each of those games decided by one possession. The last time App State played in Chapel Hill, the black-and-gold clad players celebrated a 34-31 victory in 2019. In 2022, the Mountaineers dropped 61 points on the Heels in Boone. Fear won’t be a factor for App State on Saturday.

UNC football’s Kaimon Rucker, defense have a chance to build momentum

Just how good was UNC’s defense against South Carolina? Well, the Tar Heels had their most sacks (nine) since racking up 10 against Wake Forest in 2000. Edge rusher Kaimon Rucker led the way as the Walter Camp National Player of the Week and enters Saturday three tackles shy of 100 for his career. After giving up 40 points in the fourth quarter of last year’s game against the Mountaineers, there’s no doubt UNC’s defense will be fired up to put those memories to rest this weekend.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye vs. App State quarterback Joey Aguilar

Maye averaged 217.5 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in losses to Georgia Tech and NC State to close out UNC’s home schedule in 2022. On the other side, App State will roll out Joey Aguilar, who replaced injured starter Ryan Burger in Week 1. Aguilar threw a touchdown pass on his first-ever snap and added three more TDs in a 45-24 win against Gardner-Webb.

UNC vs. App State score prediction

UNC 41, App State 20: After allowing an average of 47.5 points in their past two games against the Mountaineers, the Tar Heels will carry their Week 1 performance into their home opener with another impressive defensive effort. Following a disappointing stretch to end 2022, Maye will get back on track with a stellar showing at Kenan Stadium.

