UNC football unveils uniform combination for Virginia game

The UNC football program is looking to go 7-0 on the college football season when they host Virginia this Saturday to renew the South’s Oldest Rivalry.

After beating Miami 41-31, the Tar Heels are carrying that momentum into this week and looking to keep pace in the ACC. While UNC is the favorite in this game by more than two scores, they can’t look too far ahead and past the Cavaliers.

When UNC hits the field on Saturday, they will do so in style. The program announced on X that they will be wearing white helmets, blue uniform tops and white pants for the game.

Check out the unveiling below:

these are the uniforms we will be wearing this weekend 😎#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/VV8qPcmxpp — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) October 19, 2023

This is the second time the Tar Heels will wear this combination this year, as they also wore it in the Week 2 win over Appalachian State.

