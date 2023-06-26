UNC football trending in wrong direction for top recruiting target

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have been on the receiving end of good news in terms of recruiting recently as they continue to put together the 2024 class.

On Sunday, they were able to flip four-star defensive back Zion Ferguson from LSU, a big-time get for the staff. With months to go in the recruiting cycle, the Tar Heels have their eyes on other prospects.

And one of them is four-star athlete Jonathan Paylor.

The Burlington, North Carolina native is a top 200 player in the 2024 class and a big target for UNC. However, Monday morning provided some disappointing news for the Tar Heels.

After Paylor took an official visit to South Carolina over the weekend, it appears as if the Gamecocks have emerged as the leader in this recruitment judging by 247Sports’ crystal balls.

National recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong made his prediction for Paylor and logged the crystal ball to the Gamecocks. While the prediction isn’t a guarantee, it’s a really good sign to see where a recruit is leaning. Wiltfong also has an excellent track record, landing 190 of 194 predictions he has made.

The 2024 class is still a solid one for UNC even if they don’t land Paylor but the work continues on for Brown and his staff.

