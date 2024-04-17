UNC football trending for a four-star DL set to make decision

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels will soon know their fate for a big four-star reciting target.

Edge rusher Austin Alexander is set to make his decision this weekend, ending his recruitment after landing 29 offers. With the four-star Kentucky native making his choice on Saturday, there’s a team emerging as a leader.

And it’s the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels have the lone crystal ball prediction for Alexander, with that coming from national recruiting analyst Tom Loy. The analyst made the pick on Tuesday with a confidence of 6.

In addition to Loy, Steve Wiltfong of On3 has also listed the Tar Heels as his pick in this race:

Burlington (Ky.) Cooper four-star EDGE Austin Alexander has been a coveted player on UNC’s list since he received an offer in August. And things look to be trending in the Tar Heels’ way as we head deeper into the spring. On Wednesday, On3’s Steve Wiltfong placed an expert pick in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) for Mack Brown and Co. to ultimately land Anderson. To do so, they’ll have to fight off in-state Kentucky, Notre Dame and a handful of other programs who would like to add him to their class.

Alexander is ranked No. 381 nationally, the No. 42 defensive lineman and No. 3 player in the state of Kentucky in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire