UNC football trending for four-star wide receiver

As Mack Brown and the UNC football program continue to build for their 2023 recruiting class, they will soon learn their fate for one four-star wide receiver.

Christian Hamilton is set to make his decision on July 1, ending his recruitment and committing to a school. The Harrisburg, North Carolina native has 30 offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from programs like UNC, Clemson, Penn State, and South Carolin. But who is standing out the most for the prized recruit?

Looking at the 247Sports crystal ball predictor, UNC holds both predictions with confidence of six right now. While the crystal ball doesn’t guarantee a commitment, it’s really good news that the Tar Heels are in the lead right now.

The Tar Heels do have six commitments in their 2023 class, which ranks No. 48 overall. But adding Hamilton to the class would be huge and would land them another in-state prospect.

Hamilton is ranked No. 210 nationally, the No. 30 receiver and No. 8 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

